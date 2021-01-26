MintCoin (MINT) Trading 77% Higher Over Last Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 95.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $28.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 77% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

