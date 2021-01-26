MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,041.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $472,306.00 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.88 or 0.04086245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00418677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01336235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00545441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00434883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00267660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.