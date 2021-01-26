Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$31.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

