Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 70.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $83.46 million and $10.43 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00009668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,701,655 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

