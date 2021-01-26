Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for $144.92 or 0.00452396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $185,789.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 39,107 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

