Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $335.83 or 0.01059210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $4.50 million and $57,414.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00283107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,386 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

