Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $24.10 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $315,268.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $24.10 or 0.00076104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 172,057 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.