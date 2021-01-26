Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Down 0.6% This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $13.93 or 0.00043096 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $81,530.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 256,725 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.