Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $8.50. Mistras Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 158,439 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $242.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

