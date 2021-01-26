MixMarvel (MIX) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $226,725.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,612,447,297 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.