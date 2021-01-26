MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 27,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,244. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 335.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 261,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

