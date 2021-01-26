MKM Partners Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Sell

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $285.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.