Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Price Hits $0.0019

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market cap of $18,420.46 and approximately $13.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

