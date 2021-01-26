Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 277,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,667 shares of company stock worth $53,338,580 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

