Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 10.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 10,814,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data makes up about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned approximately 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

