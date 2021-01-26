Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Down 2%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.32. 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLLCF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

