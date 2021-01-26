Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Up 6.4%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.49. 785,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 453,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

