Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

