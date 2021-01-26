Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $104,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

