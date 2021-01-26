MonetaryUnit Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $681,125.31 and approximately $4,326.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022962 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001217 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021548 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,347,501 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.