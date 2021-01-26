Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

