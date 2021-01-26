Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $49,447.72 and approximately $11.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,881,920 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

