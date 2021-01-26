Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.98

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 16384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.