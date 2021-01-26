Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $14.30 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $6,860.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins.

The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

