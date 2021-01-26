MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Hits $1.90 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $534.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00416153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,403,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,381,829 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.