Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $95,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 237,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 216,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

