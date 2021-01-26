Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 628,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Moxian at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

