Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last quarter.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

