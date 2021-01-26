MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 6.3%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.90. 3,852,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,966,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F acquired 114,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $864,996.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn R. August acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,464,597 shares of company stock valued at $26,235,288.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.