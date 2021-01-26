MVL Price Down 8.6% This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. MVL has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $516,183.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

