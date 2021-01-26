MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Shares Down 23.7%

Shares of MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) dropped 23.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 36,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 7,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22.

About MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT)

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

