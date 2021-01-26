Myriad (XMY) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $6,082.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,766,091,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.