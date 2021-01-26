Mysterium Price Tops $0.20 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars.

