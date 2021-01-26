MyWish Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $863.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 282.8% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $863.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.