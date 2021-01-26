Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,666 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

