Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $212.23. 47,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.