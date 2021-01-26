Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

