Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,741. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

