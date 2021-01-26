Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.09. 22,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.71. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.