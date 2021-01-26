Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $20.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

