Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $20.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
