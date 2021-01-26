Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.