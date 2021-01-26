Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $59.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,049 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 11.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $59,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 592,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.