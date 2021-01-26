Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.93. 17,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.