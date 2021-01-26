Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 27,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 57,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 8,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. 105,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

