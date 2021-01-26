NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.15 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $1,825.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

