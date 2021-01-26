Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $41,986.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00280285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

