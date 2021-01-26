Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $66,186.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,581.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.01293279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00544615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00045594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

