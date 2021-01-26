Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $421.84 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009831 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $421.84 million and approximately $25.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,203.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.02 or 0.04123898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00413258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.01307575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00537501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00419999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00266549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

