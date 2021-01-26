NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 10.5%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.46 and last traded at $68.96. Approximately 1,103,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 779,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,251. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

