Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $208,356.20 and approximately $262,367.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin's total supply is 23,486,164 coins. Nasdacoin's official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

